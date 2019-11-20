Detroit — Police submitted a warrant request to prosecutors Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old University of Michigan-Dearborn athlete on the city’s west side.

KaBria Arnold was 20 (Photo: Morgan State University)

Investigators are seeking charges against a female suspect in the Nov. 10 slaying of softball player Kabria Arnold, Wayne County prosecutors said.

"(The warrant request) is currently being reviewed," said a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Police chief James Craig said the woman was possibly involved in a love triangle.

Craig on Tuesday announced during a live-streamed press conference that investigators had arrested a man and a woman for the killing. He called the arrests "a sense of closure for the family."

Craig said an investigation revealed Arnold was shot near Pilgrim and Bentler, where she met someone about a mile south of the Meijer store near McNichols and Grand River where she worked, according to her family.

"We just know that her boyfriend or former boyfriend is possibly the one involved ... and that the other woman in his company was probably in a relationship with this same male," Craig said."

Arnold, a former scholarship softball player, had moved back in with her parents when she returned to Detroit.

“If you can’t control your emotions and your emotions are going to erupt into a situation that becomes deadly, do know that this department is relentless,” Craig said. “We will continue to work as hard as we can to locate you and take you into custody.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/20/police-seek-charges-against-woman-slaying-softball-player/4254032002/