Detroit — A 49-year-old Detroit man faces federal charges related to his alleged behavior with children over a 16-year-span, from June 2003 to July 2019, according to a federal complaint obtained by The Detroit News on Thursday.

Wade Streeter is accused of producing and attempting to produce child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

The affidavit says that on Halloween 2018, the FBI "forensically interviewed" a male, born in 1997, who "recounted his interactions" with Streeter starting in about 2009.

In October 2011, the boy was 14. Streeter told the FBI that he offered the boy money to clean his basement, a job that was organized through his mother.

After picking up the boy from his home on a Friday morning, the suspect allegedly gave the boy a drink and they watched TV. Prosecutors allege the suspect offered the boy two pills, one fast-acting, the other-long acting, at about 11 a.m.

Then the suspect allegedly turned on a porno movie "involving a man and a woman engaged in sexual acts," the affidavit claims. It says that the suspect began to rub the boy's stomach, then reached into his pants and fondled him.

The boy said he forgot what happened next, but woke up in Streeter's second-floor bedroom the next morning, a Saturday, wearing "an undershirt and boxers." The boy told the feds he heard a shutter sound, as if a picture was being snapped.

He spent the rest of his day there, but "did not recall many details," according to the affidavit.

On the drive back to the boy's house Sunday morning, the suspect allegedly gave the boy eight to 10 additional pills.

The victim told authorities that "eventually [he] realized he had an addiction problem," and began therapy. But the suspect was the one to take him to at least one therapy session, allegedly telling the victim to avoid discussion of the earlier molestation incident.

The feds cite a Feb. 2, 2018, Facebook chat, allegedly between the victim and Streeter, during which the suspect "apologize[d] multiple times" after being confronted with the molestation and said that he "can't change the past," but could "learn from it." During this chat, the suspect allegedly admitted to having "photographs" of the victim, but said he deleted them.

"Between (Halloween 2018) and the end of August 2019," according to the complaint, "the FBI conducted numerous additional interviews, learning that Streeter had sexually abused or engaged in sexually explicit conversations with a number of minor boys...both at home and on his tugboat."

That investigation allegedly yielded seven victims, the feds say, "including one then 13-year-old autistic boy that Streeter engaged in sexually explicit conversations with in 2019."

On Aug. 28, the feds executed search warrants at the suspect's Detroit home and on his tugboat. During the search, the suspect allegedly told the feds they would find electronic devices in his bedroom. Streeter allegedly admitted to having engaged in sexual conversation with minors via Facebook, and that he "had masturbated in the presence of a minor while watching pornography with him."

The devices seized, along with "two external hard drives" found near Streeter's nightstand, had a number of images of "young males with their genitals exposed and/or engaged in sexual acts ... ."

Their dates of creation range from June 13, 2003, to July 29, 2019, and were provided to the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children.

In November, the center told federal authorities that "six unique images were of known minor victims."

