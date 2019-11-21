Detroit — A 20-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in a drive-by Wednesday afternoon on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 5:35 p.m. on Fenkell at Sussex, which is east of Greenfield.

Police say the victim was walking east on Fenkell when a car drove by and fired shots. The victim was in the intersection at Sussex when he was hit.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, and he's listed in stable condition.

The vehicle sped off east on Fenkell.

