Detroit — One man is dead and another wounded after a Thursday morning shooting on the city's west side, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 10:35 a.m. in the area of Meyers and Puritan, according to authorities.

Police said a 23-year-old man was picking up another man when he heard gunshots. The 23-year-old drove away but felt pain and realized he had been shot. His vehicle collided with a pole, they said.

Medics transported the 23-year-old to a hospital where he is listed in temporary serious condition, police said. Medics pronounced the second victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

