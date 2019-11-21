Detroit — A 24-year-old Southfield woman was arraigned Thursday on four felony charges in the Nov. 10 shooting death of a 20-year-old woman minutes after she got off work on Detroit's west side.

Gabrielle Brantley stood mute during a video arraignment in 36th District Court in Detroit. A not-guilty plea was entered on her behalf and she was remanded to jail without bond in connection with the Nov. 10 killing of KaBria Arnold, who was gunned down at Pilgrim and Bentler.

Gabrielle Marie Brantley (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Brantley with first-degree premeditated murder, assault on a pregnant woman-intentionally causing miscarriage or stillbirth, and two counts of felony firearm.

Brantley is set to return to court Dec. 5 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary hearing is Dec. 12, according to the court.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said earlier this week that the police investigation revealed that Arnold had met someone in the area of Pilgrim and Bentler, where she was fatally shot. That's less than a mile south of the Meijer where her family had previously told The News she worked, on Grand River near McNichols.

Arnold's mother, Diane, told The News previously that she knew within minutes of the end of her daughter's shift, at 11:30 p.m., that something was wrong.

"We have a check-in system, and were always where we were supposed to be," Arnold said. "In my planner, we have five lines in each box. Each child has a line, and everything they did was in there."

KaBria Arnold was 20 (Photo: Morgan State University)

Arnold was formerly a scholarship softball player at the University of Michigan-Dearborn and Morgan State in Baltimore, before that.

Reached Thursday, after charges against Brantley were announced, Arnold said that while she's "ecstatic that the Detroit Police Department did such a great and swift job, (KaBria's) not breathing right now."

Christine Ferretti contributed.

