Detroit — A parolee's obsession with a 16-year-old girl sparked a two-week-long shooting rampage that ended with the killing of a Detroit police officer and another man, and a third victim wounded in separate incidents, according to the city's police chief.

The 28-year-old man accused of killing Detroit police officer Rasheen McClain Wednesday also is suspected in a double shooting that occurred Monday on Detroit’s east side. In that case, the alleged shooter opened fire on two men as they sat inside a car on the 3200 block of Harding, Craig said.

According to Craig, the suspect thought the two men had a relationship with the girl, described by police as his ex-girlfriend. One of the men died while the other was wounded, Craig said.

Craig said he believes Wednesday's shooting could have been prevented. The police chief said Friday that he has launched an internal investigation to understand why the man wasn't arrested initially at his home on Monday.

"If we had identified him in a drive-by shooting, we could have revoked his parole then," he said. "I am angry about this. I just don't have all the facts yet. It's still early, but we are connecting the dots on this case."

Craig said the suspect is connected with six separate victims and is a "very dangerous person."

Detroit Police Officer Rasheen McClain was killed on duty Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Two weeks ago, the man showed up at the girl’s house on Wyoming demanding to see her, Craig said. He said when a relative denied the man’s request, he fired shots into the house. No one was hurt.

"He's involved in a number of incidents," Craig said. "At least part of these incidents are surrounding a girlfriend, a 16-year-old, and so ... we believe based on the investigation, that two of the shootings that happened was in response his the belief that there was some kind of relationship between these two individuals and that 16-year-old."

On Wednesday, Craig said, the suspect returned to the same house and, armed with a rifle, got inside. The girl wasn’t home. A relative called police, and McClain and his partner Phillippe Batoum-Bisse were dispatched to the Wyoming address to investigate a report of a home invasion in progress.

Buy Photo Detroit Police Chief James Craig shows a photograph of an "assault-type weapon" used by the suspect as he speaks to the media at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters, November 21, 2019, about two officers who were shot while responding to a home invasion on Detroit’s west side. Officer Rasheen McLain was killed during the incident. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

When they arrived, the girl’s relative told the officers her ex-boyfriend, who was paroled in March after spending 8 years in prison for assault, had entered the house and was armed. McClain led his partner and two other officers into the house, Craig said.

After ensuring nobody was on the top two floors, the group of officers descended to the basement. As they got about halfway down the stairs, the suspect fired two shots from a Russian-made SKS semi-automatic carbine rifle.

One of the rounds struck McClain in the neck. He died Wednesday night in Sinai-Grace Hospital, making him the 228th Detroit police officer killed in the line of duty, according to Detroit police historian Jeffrey Lemaux.

Craig said the suspect, whose criminal career started at age 14 when he was convicted of home invasion, was experienced with weapons and tactics, although he said the man was not in the military.

"Given the manner in which this was carried, it's clear (the suspect) had some type of tactical training," Craig said. "It was also very clear this suspect was trying to bait the officers. He also wanted suicide by cop.

"He had a plan. He purposely left the lights on in the basement only ... because it was easier for him in the lightness to identify his targets."

Craig said after the suspect's initial arrest as a teenager, he committed "a series of violent crimes.

"It was a weapons charge and assault with intent to do great bodily harm," Craig said. "He was only given 1-10 years and served eight years. We're going to do a deeper dive into his background, but he was on active parole and (because of the shooting), he has been violated."

The Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation, named after the Wayne State University police officer who was killed in 2016, has started a Facebook fundraising page to help raise money for McClain's family.

Wayne State police officer Chris Powell, who started the foundation, said as of 10 a.m. Friday, more than $6000 had been raised.

