The Michigan congressional delegation Friday announced that Detroit will host the annual National Guard Association of the United States’ General Conference and Exhibition in 2024.

The National Guard Association of Michigan submitted the request for the conference to be held in Detroit and was supported by members of Michigan’s congressional delegation that included U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, who are Democrats, as well as U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican.

"As the Arsenal of Democracy, Michigan is the automotive and manufacturing capital that allowed us to win WWII and is still the center of cutting-edge research and development that will transform the battlefield," said Peters, a former lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and member of Senate Armed Services Committee.

"The resilience of Detroit is an inspiration that reflects the mentality we need to modernize our military and regain our competitive advantage, and I’m proud that Detroit will be hosting this conference."

More than 5,500 Army and Air National Guard officers from all 50 states, three territories and Washington, D.C., typically attend the annual conference. Policy, resourcing and soldier/airmen care issues are expected to be addressed at the convention. Additionally, more than 300 defense industry partners will display material and equipment.

“We are excited the City of Detroit has been selected to host the 2024 National Guard Association of the United States National Conference,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "This is an amazing opportunity to highlight America’s comeback city while providing over $25 million in direct economic impact to Detroit.”

