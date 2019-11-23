Detroit — Hours after the downtown Christmas tree lighting celebration concluded and hundreds headed home, two men were struck and robbed near Campus Martius early Saturday, police said.

The men were walking around 3:20 a.m. on Griswold and Michigan when they were approached by a suspect.

A 19-year-old man suffered a bloody nose after he was punched in the face and was robbed of money, a designer wallet and an iPhone.

A 28-year-old man was also struck in the face and robbed of his possessions.

The suspect fled the area and both victims were taken to the hospital.

They described the suspect to police as a man, 5-foot-9-inches-tall, with a scruffy beard, wearing a dark hoodie, black baggy jeans, white Air Jordan gym shoes and armed with a handgun in his waistband.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct Investigative Unit at (313)596-5340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

