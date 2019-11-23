Detroit — The body of an unidentified man was found by police early Saturday after a call-out to the city's west side.

Police dispatched to a reported incident at 4:45 a.m. Saturday to Gilbert Avenue and Morton Street near Livernois and Interstate 94.

They found the man in the street "suffering injuries to his body," police said.

Medics arrived at the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

Police said the man's age is unknown.

Anyone with information on the crime should call the Detroit Police Department's Fourth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/23/police-body-found-street-detroits-west-side/4282649002/