Detroit — A gunman in a dark-colored SUV opened fire on three men as they sat in a parked car on the city's west side Saturday night, killing one of the occupants and wounding two others, police said.

The incident happened at about 10:50 p.m. in the 15300 block of Manor, near Fenkell and Meyers, according to a Detroit police preliminary report.

"All victims were sitting inside an older brown vehicle, when a dark colored SUV pulled up and fired several shots into (the) vehicle," the report said. "The suspect fled northbound (on) Meyers."

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, died. One of his companions, a 25-year-old man, was listed in critical condition, while the other victim, a 23-year-old man, was in temporary serious condition.

Police had no description of the suspect, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1240; or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP (773-2587).

