Detroit — Two Detroit men face felony charges related to a home invasion Monday on the city's west side, in which one victim was gunned down and an alleged accomplice was fatally stabbed.

Authorities believe three males tried to force their way into a house in the 18400 block of Santa Rosa at about 1 p.m. last Monday, Detroit Police Department said.

More: Resident killed, intruder fatally stabbed in home invasion on Detroit's west side

One male shot one of the three people inside the home, police said. At that point, one of the victims retaliated by stabbing one of the assailants.

The stabbed man fled the scene in a vehicle, but crashed in the area of West Seven Mile and San Juan. It wasn't clear if he was driving.

Medics separately transported him and the wounded resident to a hospital. A 23-year-old victim and a 17-year-old suspect died from their injuries. A second man who was shot, 26, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said that day that one suspect had been arrested and that they were searching for a second.

By Thursday afternoon, two suspects — Damarco Phillips-Johnson, 23, and Deaudre Walker, 32 — had been arrested by Detroit police and were arraigned on video at Detroit's 36th District Court.

Damarco Phillips-Johnson (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Phillips-Johnson faces a slate of eight felony charges: felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, home invasion first-degree, and four counts of felony firearm. Magistrate Dawn White denied him bond. Phillips-Johnson is represented by attorney Doraid Elder, who was appointed by the court.

Court records show Phillips-Johnson lives on the same block as the home invasion.

Court records also show Walker faces one charge: home invasion first-degree. White gave him a bond of $15,000/10 percent. As of Monday morning both are lodged at Wayne County Jail.

Both are due for probable cause conferences on Dec. 5 and preliminary examinations on Dec. 12 before 36th District Judge Lynise Bryant.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/25/2-men-charged-fatal-home-invasion-detroits-west-side/4295167002/