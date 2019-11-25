Detroit — A 23-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle Sunday afternoon on Detroit's west side, police said.

The homicide was reported about 4:30 p.m. on the 19300 block of Bentler, just north of West Seven Mile and east of Lahser, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Police say the victim was found sitting in a silver Chevy Equinox with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was privately conveyed to a hospital, but was dead on arrival.

The circumstances preceding his death weren't immediately known, and a description of the shooter was not immediately offered.

