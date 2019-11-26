Detroit — Detroit police are investigating multiple shooting incidents Tuesday on the city's west side.

Just after midnight, a 61-year-old woman and her 25-year-old grandson were shot by an unknown suspect in a home in the 13900 block of Mettetal, said Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood. The suspect then fled the scene.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, Kirkwood said. The male victim was in critical condition and the female listed in temporary-serious, she said.

In a separate incident around 11 a.m., a 24-year-old male entered an auto repair shop in the 7800 block of West Outer Drive with multiple gunshot wounds, Kirkwood said.

The man was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition, she said.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Detroit Police at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-2587.

