Windsor — A $50,000 annual allowance was announced Tuesday by Gordie Howe International Bridge officials to invest in U.S. and Canadian neighborhoods impacted by the bridge's construction.

The announcement was part of an update to the $4.4 billion bridge project that is expected to open in 2024. When completed, it will connect Windsor with Detroit.

Organizations can submit applications for funding in amounts ranging from $1,000 and $25,000 (Canadian dollars)( to support events, programming and infrastructure improvements that will benefit the Sandwich/west Windsor or Delray/southwest Detroit neighborhoods. Officials say the community benefits are intended to advance economic, social or environmental conditions for those living in those areas.

The open call period for applications for funding runs through Jan. 31. The applications are available at gordiehowieinternationalbridge.com.

