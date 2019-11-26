Detroit — A 30-year-old man is in temporary serious condition after being wounded in a drive-by shooting late Monday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

Police said the shooting took place about 11 p.m. on the 4900 block of Joy Road, east of Grand River.

The victim was driving in a blue 2007 Dodge Magnum, headed east on Joy Road, when someone in a silver Chrysler 200 pulled up alongside.

Two people inside the Chrysler pulled guns and fired shots into the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, striking him.

Police say the Chrysler fled, headed north on Yosemite.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

