Detroit — Police are investigating a double shooting that took place early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

It was about 12:55 a.m., on the 13900 block of Mettetal, that's at Schoolcraft, west of Greenfield, when the two victims — a 60-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man — were found.

Police say that the circumstances preceding the shooting "are still unclear and being investigated."

Medics transported both victims to the hospital. The male was listed in critical condition, and the female in temporary serious.

Police ask anyone with information to share to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan, at 800-SPEAK-UP, and share what they know anonymously.

