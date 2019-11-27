CLOSE On Saturday, a white Dodge Durango pulled alongside a white BMW. Gunshots were exchanged between vehicles, injuring a female postal worker. Detroit Police Department

Detroit — A female postal worker is listed in stable condition after being wounded Saturday as a bystander to a gunfight between occupants of two vehicles on Coyle St. on Detroit's west side, police said.

After 4 p.m. Saturday, a white BMW and a "newer model" white Dodge Durango were observed turning northbound onto Coyle from Puritan on the city's west side, police said in a release. The Durango pulled alongside the BMW and gunshots were exchanged.

On Nov. 23 a white BMW, pictured, was involved in gun fight on Coyle St. on the west side of Detroit (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

A female postal worker, who was delivering mail in the area, was wounded during the incident, police said. The victim was conveyed to a local hospital.

On Nov. 23 a white Dodge Durango, pictured, was involved in gun fight on Coyle St. on the west side of Detroit (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police said both vehicles fled the scene in an unknown direction. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident, the suspects or the vehicles is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct Investigating Unit at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-2587.

