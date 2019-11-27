Detroit — A 24-year-old pregnant woman was fatally shot Tuesday on Detroit's west side, and police are searching for the suspect.

Police said an incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the area of Fenkell and Artesian, where a 24-year-old woman was found sitting behind the wheel of a 2016 Chevy Malibu suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paris Strickland, 24, was fatally shot in the area of Fenkell and Artesian. (Photo: Facebook)

Medics responded and pronounced her dead on the scene.

Friends identified the woman as Paris Strickland and said she was pregnant with her first child.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was also injured at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and listed in stable condition, police said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2660 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

