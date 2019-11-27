CLOSE A man dressed all in black shattered the glass front door at a restaurant on the 20400 block of Schaefer around 1 a.m. Nov. 13. The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are seeking tips to find a suspect in a burglary reported this month on the city’s west side.

A man dressed all in black shattered the glass front door at a restaurant on the 20400 block of Schaefer around 1 a.m. Nov. 13 then was seen on surveillance camera removing a cash register drawer, investigators said in a statement.

A man dressed all in black shattered the glass front door at a restaurant on the 20400 block of Schaefer around 1 a.m. Nov. 13 then was seen on surveillance camera removing a cash register drawer (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the release.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-1240. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

