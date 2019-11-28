Detroit — A 31-year-old man is in police custody Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting of his 18-year-old relative, authorities said.

Police were called to an incident at 3:35 p.m Thursday in the 20500 block of James Couzens, on the city's northwest side.

The 18-year-old victim and two other witnesses went to the home to pick up the suspect, police said. After they attempted to gain entry, the suspect allegedly fired a shot, striking the victim.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The suspect was taken into custody and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, police said.

