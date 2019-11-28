Detroit — In a 30-minute span, from late Wednesday night to early Thanksgiving morning, two people were gunned down in Detroit, police said. Both homicides took place on Detroit's west side.

Just before 12:15 a.m., on the 3800 block of 29th, a 42-year-old man and a 59-year-old women argued over stolen property. That's north of Michigan Ave. and west of Hubbard. It's not immediately known which was the aggrieved party in the theft.

Police say that during the altercation, the woman pulled a gun and shot the man.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Police arrested the woman at the scene, and recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting.

A half-hour earlier, at 11:45 p.m., on the 18000 block of Indiana, a 39-year-old man was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. That's north of West McNichols and east of Wyoming.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, but he died.

Police say the circumstances preceding the shooting "are unknown and being investigated." They ask that anyone with information on the homicide call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP and share what they know anonymously.

