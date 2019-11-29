Oak Park — Detroit police arrested three men hiding out in Oak Park on Friday in connection to credit card fraud, authorities said.

At 8:30 a.m. Friday, officers were in the process of executing a search warrant at a duplex in the 24700 block of Rensselaer in Oak Park. Officers breached the wrong door and caused damage to a home, police said.

After learning of the mistake, the officers retreated and entered the correct location, where three men, ages 20, 27, and 31, were arrested in connection to stolen credit cards, police said.

Several items were confiscated, including identification cards and equipment used to manufacture credit cards, police said.

The suspects were taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

The Detroit Police Department will work to repair any damages caused to the home, police said.

