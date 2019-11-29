Detroit — An 18-year-old man is hospitalized following a shooting Thursday night on the city's west side, police said.

The incident occurred at 8:55 p.m. in the 8400 block of Faust, near Tireman and the Southfield Freeway.

Police said a witness and the 48-year-old male suspect were inside a home when the suspect began arguing with the 18-year-old and shots were fired.

After fleeing the home, the victim realized he was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is listed in critical condition, police said.

Police believe the suspect left the location in a gold 2006 Chevrolet Uplander before police units arrived.

Police said the circumstances are still being investigated.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eleventh Precinct's Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

