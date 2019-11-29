Detroit — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed early Friday on the city's east side, police said.

The incident occurred at 4:20 a.m. in the 19700 block of Waltham, between East Seven Mile and East State Fair, police said.

The 23-year-old victim told police he pulled up to the home, exited his vehicle and was stabbed by two unknown people, who fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said the circumstances around the incident are being investigated.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime should call the Detroit Police Ninth Precinct's Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

