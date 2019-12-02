Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a man in his mid-20s after his body was found in an alley on Detroit's east side Monday morning.

The body of the 26-year-old man was found about 8:35 a.m. on the 19700 block of Waltham, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Police say the man's body was found in an alley. The circumstances preceding the man's death and the cause of his death are both unknown in the preliminary stage of the investigation.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the man's official cause of death.

