Detroit -- Detroit police officers and Detroit firefighters are selling newspapers downtown through lunchtime on Monday to support the Detroit Goodfellows program of providing holiday packages for children in Detroit.

Buy Photo Goodfellows (Photo: The Detroit News)

The annual Detroit Goodfellows Sales Day raises money for the "No Kiddie Without a Christmas" program. The 105-year-old Detroit charity is seeking to give 33,000 children Christmas packages this year.

The charity sponsors a dental program for children through University of Detroit Mercy Dental School, awards scholarships through Wayne State University, provides

free shoes to children in need and helps send hundreds of needy children to camp each summer.

To donate, visit www.charitynavigator.org and search under Old Newsboys Goodfellow Fund of Detroit. Tax-deductible donations may be sent to: The Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit, P.O. Box 44444, Detroit, MI 48244-0444.

Donations may also be made using the organization’s secure website:

www.detroitgoodfellows.org

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/02/goodfellows-paper-available-today/2586224001/