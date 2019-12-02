Detroit — A 30-year-old man faces two felony charges in the Thanksgiving-afternoon shooting death of an 18-year-old relative at a motel on Detroit's west side.

Willie Dee Howard was denied bond at his arraignment Sunday and will remain at Wayne County Jail.

Police say that at 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, on the 20500 block of James Couzens, the victim and two other people went to the Cranbrook Inn Motel to pick up the suspect. That's just south of Eight Mile and the Lodge Freeway service drive.

After the three tried to gain entry, police say the suspect "allegedly fired a shot, striking the victim," who was privately conveyed to a hospital before dying from his injuries.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Howard with manslaughter — death by weapon aimed with intent but without malice and careless discharge causing injury or death.

Howard is due for a probable cause conference on Dec. 10, according to jail records.

