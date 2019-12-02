Detroit — Police are investigating two shootings late Sunday night that wounded three men all in their 20s.

About 10:15 p.m., police say a 22- and a 23-year-old man "were shot by an unknown suspect at an unknown location."

After being shot, the victims were privately conveyed to a hospital, and both were listed in critical condition. The circumstances preceding the shooting and its location are unknown in the early hours.

Forty-five minutes later, at 11 p.m., police say a 25-year-old man walking on Detroit's west side heard gunshots, then felt pain and realized he'd been hit.

The victim was walking in the area of Schoolcraft and Winthrop, just west of Greenfield.

After being shot, the victim was privately conveyed to a hospital, and listed in temporary serious condition.

The circumstances preceding the shooting are not immediately known, and there is no shooter description.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/02/police-3-men-20-s-shot-2-incidents-detroit/4350204002/