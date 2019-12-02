Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday that a charging decision has been made in the fatal shooting of Detroit Police Officer Rasheen McClain.

She said she will announce the decision at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Detroit police officer Linze Shriner with a photo of her partner, Rasheen McClain. (Photo: Courtesy of Linze Shriner)

McClain, 46, was shot to death after responding to a home invasion on Nov. 20 at a residence on Wyoming Avenue.

A 28-year-old man, whom police said was on parole after serving eight years in prison for assault, allegedly ambushed the four officers when they ventured down the basement stairs looking for the suspect.

The gunman lay in wait for the police officers as they came down the stairs into the basement of the home and fired upon them, police said.

The suspect fired upon the officers with an SKS semi-automatic carbine rifle. McClain was hit in the neck while his partner, Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, was struck in the left ankle.

McClain's body camera captured the final seconds of his life. He died at Sinai-Grace Hospital, the 228th Detroit police officer killed in the line of duty.

The suspect was shot by police in the arm as he tried to flee, according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig, and was hospitalized.

McClain, 46, and his fellow officer, Batoum-Bisse, arrived at a home near Wyoming and Chippewa about 7:30 p.m. about eight minutes after receiving a call to investigate a report of a home invasion in progress, Craig said.

When the officers pulled up to the home, they saw a resident running out of the house. That individual told them a man armed with a rifle had forced his way into the home and was hiding inside.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Staff Writer George Hunter contributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/02/prosecutor-kym-worthy-to-announce-charges-tuesday-fatal-shooting-detroit-officer-rasheen-mcclain/2588666001/