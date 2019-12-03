Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 28-year-old man in the fatal shooting of Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain last month.

JuJuan Parks, 28, has been charged with 16 counts in connection with the fatal shooting of the officer, Worthy announced Tuesday during a news conference at her office.

JuJuan Parks (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

"As the allegations surrounding the heartbreaking death of Officer McClain unfold, we continue to do what is necessary to bring his assailant to justice," said Worthy Tuesday. "There cannot be a rush to judgment. .. .but I would like to caution everyone that this investigation is far reaching and is not over."

Parks is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, first degree murder of a police officer, three counts of assault with intent to murder, resisting and obstructing a police officer causing death, discharge of a weapon in a building causing death, discharge of a weapon in a building causing serious impairment, felon in possession of a firearm, and eights counts of felon firearm second offense.

Parks is expected to be arraigned via video in 36th District Court Tuesday but no time was given at the news conference.

The charges come three days before the fallen officer is to be laid to rest and nearly two weeks after the deadly shooting of the 16-year veteran of the Detroit Police force. The funeral for the slain officer is Friday at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. Public viewings are set for Wednesday and Thursday at Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation in Redford Township

Detroit Police Officer Rasheen McClain was killed on duty Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

McClain, 42, and his partner were shot as they responded to a 911 call of a home invasion on Wyoming near Chippewa on Detroit's northwest side.

McClain led his partner and two other officers into the house, police Chief James Craig said.

After checking the first floors of the house, the officers descended to the basement. As the officers made it halfway down the stairs, they were fired upon with a Russian-made SKS semi-automatic carbine rifle, police said.

McClain was hit in the neck and his partner, Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, was hit in the ankle.

Police allege the parolee's obsession with a girl sparked a two-week shooting rampage.

In addition to killing McClain, the suspect is believed to be responsible for a Nov. 13 shooting on Detroit’s east side, where two men were shot as they sat inside a car in the vicinity of 3200 Harding.

One of the men died and the other was injured.

The suspect has a history of violence, according to court records and Michigan Department of Corrections records. He was paroled March 21 on a conviction of assault with great bodily harm less than murder and felony firearms.

He was sentenced to a year and seven months in 2011 after a Wayne County jury found him guilty in an assault case. He received a two-year mandatory sentence on the felon firearms conviction.

