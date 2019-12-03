On Giving Tuesday, the Michigan Humane Society took donations and gave a little joy via dog cuddles.

The agency has been coming to Campus Martius for three years as part of the annual day of giving that follows the shopping holidays of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Each year, it has adopted out all the dogs it has brought along.

Buy Photo Eager to meet everyone, King Aramis, a 2-year-old Rottweiler mix, was representing other adoptable dogs at the Michigan Humane Society at Campus Martius. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq / The Detroit News)

"We like to dub it as Detroit's newest holiday tradition," Andy Bissonette, director of marketing and communications for the Michigan Humane Society, said.

Buy Photo Max, a 5-month old beagle mix, cuddles and enjoys pats at Campus Martius. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq / The Detroit News)

This year, the adoptable pups included Coconut Cheesecake, a 2-year-old hound mix, Max, a 5-month-old beagle mix, and King Aramis, a 2-year-old Rottweiler mix.

The pups greeted people, sat for pets and posed for photos. A tent and a heat lamp kept them warm in the chilly air. Most people walking past to grab lunch couldn't help but stop for a chat and a cuddle. And that's exactly what the Humane Society wanted.

Coconut Cheesecake, a 2-year-old hound mix, loves the attention as crows gather around to meet her at Campus Martius. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq / The Detroit Nes)

"We're opening ourselves up to a new audience," said Bissonette. "We're doing this to raise awareness so we're top of mind when people are shopping and thinking who they want to donate to."

