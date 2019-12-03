Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
On Giving Tuesday, the Michigan Humane Society took donations and gave a little joy via dog cuddles.
The agency has been coming to Campus Martius for three years as part of the annual day of giving that follows the shopping holidays of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Each year, it has adopted out all the dogs it has brought along.
"We like to dub it as Detroit's newest holiday tradition," Andy Bissonette, director of marketing and communications for the Michigan Humane Society, said.
This year, the adoptable pups included Coconut Cheesecake, a 2-year-old hound mix, Max, a 5-month-old beagle mix, and King Aramis, a 2-year-old Rottweiler mix.
The pups greeted people, sat for pets and posed for photos. A tent and a heat lamp kept them warm in the chilly air. Most people walking past to grab lunch couldn't help but stop for a chat and a cuddle. And that's exactly what the Humane Society wanted.
"We're opening ourselves up to a new audience," said Bissonette. "We're doing this to raise awareness so we're top of mind when people are shopping and thinking who they want to donate to."
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments