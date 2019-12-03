Detroit — A personal twin-engine plane attempting to land at Detroit’s City Airport on Tuesday morning ran off the end of the runway, necessitating a clean-up effort, authorities said.

Buy Photo A plane leaking fuel at Detroit City Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Photo: James David Dickson, The Detroit News)

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m. at Coleman A. Young Airport on Detroit’s east side. Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said the department learned there were no injuries and that there was no crash after making a “full response” to the initial report.

“It was more a mishap than a plane crash,” Fornell said.

Airport director Jason Watt in a statement said a pilot and co-pilot with no passengers aboard had taken off from Willow Run Airport in Sumpter Township near Ypsilanti. Neither suffered any serious injuries.

Authorities have blocked off Conner near the airport, Fornell said, so the fuel leak can be safely addressed.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, Watt said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/03/mishap-detroit-city-airport-fuel-spill/2594559001/