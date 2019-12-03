Police: Mom, baby wounded in shooting in Detroit
Detroit — A 23-year-old mother and her baby were wounded in a shooting Tuesday on Detroit's west side, police said.
A preliminary investigation found the woman answered a knock at the door on the 16800 block of Freeland at about 7:10 p.m. when a man in a black mask fired shots, striking her.
The woman's month-old daughter, who she was holding at the time, received a graze wound, investigators said.
The mother's condition was not immediately available Tuesday night.
Another 23-year-old woman at home during the shooting was not injured.
"The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated," police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at (313) 596-5240. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
