Detroit — A 23-year-old mother and her baby were wounded in a shooting Tuesday on Detroit's west side, police said.

A preliminary investigation found the woman answered a knock at the door on the 16800 block of Freeland at about 7:10 p.m. when a man in a black mask fired shots, striking her.

The woman's month-old daughter, who she was holding at the time, received a graze wound, investigators said.

The mother's condition was not immediately available Tuesday night.

Another 23-year-old woman at home during the shooting was not injured.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at (313) 596-5240. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

