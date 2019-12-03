CLOSE Detroit Police Department seeks assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a Family Dollar store robbery The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are working to find a suspect in an armed robbery last week at an east side Family Dollar.

The man bought an item at the store on the 400 block of East Seven Mile at about 1:50 p.m. Nov. 27 then produced a weapon and demanded money from the cashier, investigators said in a statement.

Surveillance footage authorities released Tuesday shows the worker backing away before the suspect reached behind the counter and took bundles of cash from the register.

He fled on foot west on Seven Mile with an undisclosed amount, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect Tuesday. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The suspect is described as 5-foot-10, with a medium complexion, thin build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black skull cap, a dark-colored zip-up hooded jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1140. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

