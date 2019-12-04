LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Starting Friday, Interstate 75 will temporarily close in both directions for a weekend demolition of three road bridges, officials said.

The Bridging North America project will close I-75 from Springwells to Clark streets while crews begin work on the Michigan interchange for the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project. The project will require demolition on bridges at Springwells, Livernois and Clark.

Gordie Howe International Bridge renderings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge and the customs plazas on both sides of the border will take six years to build, according to the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority.
The Gordie Howe International Bridge and the customs plazas on both sides of the border will take six years to build, according to the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority. Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority
Fullscreen
A rendering shows an aerial view of the Michigan interchange of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
A rendering shows an aerial view of the Michigan interchange of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority
Fullscreen
A rendering shows an aerial view of the U.S. port of entry and customs plaza.
A rendering shows an aerial view of the U.S. port of entry and customs plaza. Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority
Fullscreen
A rendering of the Gordie Howe International Bridge includes a lane for bicycles and pedestrians.
A rendering of the Gordie Howe International Bridge includes a lane for bicycles and pedestrians. Windsor Detrtoit Bridge Authority
Fullscreen
The Canadian Port of Entry in Windsor, Ontario, is shown in a rendering.
The Canadian Port of Entry in Windsor, Ontario, is shown in a rendering. Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority
Fullscreen
This rendering shows a night view of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
This rendering shows a night view of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority
Fullscreen
The planned Gordie Howe International Bridge would compete with the Moroun family’s existing Ambassador Bridge to Canada.
The planned Gordie Howe International Bridge would compete with the Moroun family’s existing Ambassador Bridge to Canada. Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority
Fullscreen
The bridge is expected to cost $4.4 billion. Its target opening date is late 2024.
The bridge is expected to cost $4.4 billion. Its target opening date is late 2024. Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Work will start at 11 p.m. Friday; lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. on Monday, officials said.

    The following bridges will remain open to winter 2020 before work commences: Green Street, Waterman Street, Dragoon Street, Junction Avenue and West Grand Boulevard, officials said.

    Detours 

    Local traffic can to exit northbound I-75 at Springwells and enter northbound I-75 at Clark. Southbound I-75 traffic can exit at Clark and enter southbound I-75 at Springwells.

    West Fisher Service Drives between Springwells and Clark, on both sides of the interstate, will remain open.

    Traffic traveling toward Detroit from Toledo on I-75 will be directed to I-275 north to Interstate 96, then I-96 east to reconnect with northbound I-75.

    Traffic traveling to Toledo from Auburn Hills on I-75 will be directed to take I-96 west to Interstate 275, then I-275 south in order to reconnect with southbound I-75.

    Traffic exiting the Ambassador Bridge toll plaza and traveling to Toledo will be directed to take I-96 west to I-275 south in order to connect with southbound I-75.

    srahal@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @SarahRahal_

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/04/i-75-close-southwest-detroit-bridge-demolitions-weekend/2613739001/