Detroit — Starting Friday, Interstate 75 will temporarily close in both directions for a weekend demolition of three road bridges, officials said.

The Bridging North America project will close I-75 from Springwells to Clark streets while crews begin work on the Michigan interchange for the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project. The project will require demolition on bridges at Springwells, Livernois and Clark.

Work will start at 11 p.m. Friday; lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. on Monday, officials said.

The following bridges will remain open to winter 2020 before work commences: Green Street, Waterman Street, Dragoon Street, Junction Avenue and West Grand Boulevard, officials said.

Detours

Local traffic can to exit northbound I-75 at Springwells and enter northbound I-75 at Clark. Southbound I-75 traffic can exit at Clark and enter southbound I-75 at Springwells.

West Fisher Service Drives between Springwells and Clark, on both sides of the interstate, will remain open.

Traffic traveling toward Detroit from Toledo on I-75 will be directed to I-275 north to Interstate 96, then I-96 east to reconnect with northbound I-75.

Traffic traveling to Toledo from Auburn Hills on I-75 will be directed to take I-96 west to Interstate 275, then I-275 south in order to reconnect with southbound I-75.

Traffic exiting the Ambassador Bridge toll plaza and traveling to Toledo will be directed to take I-96 west to I-275 south in order to connect with southbound I-75.

