Michigan Science Center to display pieces of Macomb Co. fatberg
Detroit — Pieces of a giant blob of solid waste removed from a Macomb County sewer line last year will be on display at the Michigan Science Center, officials said.
The display will be unveiled at a 10 a.m. Thursday news conference, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a statement.
The science center is located at 5020 John R Road near East Warren Avenue and Wayne State University in Detroit.
She said the display is being paid for with part of a National Science Foundation grant and aims to teach visitors how pouring grease down drains and flushing down wipes can impact community infrastructure.
The display will feature pieces of a 100-foot-long glob of fats, oils, grease and solids found in an 11-foot diameter pipe in Clinton Township. The so-called fatberg was as tall as six feet in some places and was removed by workers with hand saws and shovels. Last September, Miller said it cost the county about $100,000 to remove the fatberg.
