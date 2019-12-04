Detroit — Kid Rock's restaurant Made in Detroit will be ending its stay at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena in April.

And, according to the rocker's statement in response, he may be ending his association with Detroit.

Kid Rock took to Facebook Wednesday morning to address the restaurant and alluded to a break with Detroit as well:

I appreciate all who have patronized our place and still have much love for the City of Detroit and the people / organizations that I have helped there for years, black, white, whatever, but learned long ago, go where you're celebrated, not tolerated. I guess the millions of dollars I pumped into that town was not enough. I will let the NAN network and others go ahead and take the wheel now. Good luck."

The statement on social media came after Chris Granger, group president of sports and entertainment at Ilitch Holdings, had issued a statement Wednesday on the restaurant:

“We have been in contact with Kid Rock. He has voluntarily decided not to renew his licensing agreement for the Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant which comes up for renewal in April. We are in the business of amazing and inspiring our fans and guests through an incredible array of world-class sporting and live entertainment events. As our venues are open, inviting, inclusive, and respectful to all, we look forward to bringing on an exciting new concept that aligns with our community and company values.”

The National Action Network will hold a press conference at noon in front of the restaurant.

Sam Riddle, political director of the Michigan branch of the National Action Network, offered a different take on whether Kid Rock's decision was voluntary, calling it a "forced shutdown" similar to when the network's influence pushed General Motors to cut ties from the controversial rocker due to his use of the Confederate flag.

Riddle said Kid Rock's early career as a rapper "pimped Detroit's hip hop community."

Kid Rock recently made statements toward Oprah Winfrey during a profane rant on a Nashville stage.

On stage at his bar in Nashville last month, TMZ reports he went on a tirade (editor's note: video contains profane language) against the media mogul, also criticizing "The View" co-host Joy Behar.

In a Nov. 29 statement on Twitter, Kid Rock offered more detail on his beef with the businesswoman and former talk show host: "My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show… I said f--- that and her. End of story."

Al Sharpton, head of the National Action Network, was singled out Wednesday in Kid Rock's Facebook post about Detroit, with Kid Rock writing: "PS - Hey Al Sharpton, you or your cronies will never beat me you tax evading, race baiting clown!"

The post ends with Kid Rock endorsing President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign and running through his big-dollar donations to Detroit institutions over the years.

Kid Rock's history with Little Caesars Arena goes back to its start in 2017. He was the venue's opening act, which the National Action Network took issue with at the time.

In 2011, Kid Rock received an award from the NAACP. The move by the civil rights organization sparked criticism, with detractors citing the rocker's prominent use of the Confederate flag in his concerts. At the time, the president of the Detroit branch of the NAACP defended the group's choice.

Wendell Anthony said at a March 2011 press conference that the group had "done our research" and Rock is "worthy of our recognition."

"We believe Kid Rock's is one whose life has been co-mingled with that of African Americans, witnessed by the way he raises his African-American son," said Anthony during a news conference at Cobo Center.

"We do not believe Mr. Rock is a racist."

But dozens of protesters gathered outside Cobo Center the night of the Fight for Freedom Fund dinner where Kid Rock was given the Great Expectations award for contributions to Detroit.

Political consultant Adolph Mongo, head of Detroiters for Progress, spoke for the picketers carrying signs.

"Do you know what that flag stands for? It stands for hatred, bigotry, racism, murder," Mongo told The Detroit News in 2011.

After the break Wednesday between Kid Rock and the arena, Riddle told The News that "what the Ilitches did when they placed (the restaurant at LCA) was an affront to majority Detroit in the first place...You place the musical icon of the white supremacy movement in a facility funded with corporate welfare on the backs of America's poorest and blackest city, Detroit. I'm glad the Ilitches have come to their senses."

