Detroit — Eleven dogs were rescued Wednesday in connection with a dog-fighting scene on the city's east side, officials said.

Michigan Humane Society's Cruelty Investigations Department executed search warrants at 2 p.m. on two homes in the 18600 block of Anglin, with the assistance of the Detroit Police Department.

While officers did not find anything in one of the homes, they were able to rescue the 11 dogs and seize two weapons from the other home.

Police said no one was home at the time and no arrests have been made.

The rescued dogs were taken to the Michigan Humane Society's Mackey Center for Animal Care to be evaluated.

"Dog fighting is a more common activity than many people realize and takes place not only in urban areas, but rural as well," Andy Seltz, MHS vice president of field services, said in a statement on its website. "We’re incredibly proud to have been able to remove these dogs from this horrific situation and thankful to the community member who initially called us out of concern for these animals."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/05/11-dogs-rescued-fighting-ring-detroits-east-side/2619816001/