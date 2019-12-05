The 28-year-old Detroit man charged in connection with the ambush-style fatal shooting of veteran Detroit Police officer Rasheen McClain was formally charged Thursday.

JuJuan Parks (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

JuJuan Parks, a parolee, was arraigned via video from a Michigan Department of Corrections facility in Jackson, where he has been held on parole violations since just days after the Nov. 20 slaying. McClain, 46, was shot at a home on Wyoming near Chippewa on Detroit's northwest side while he and other officers responded to a reported home invasion.

The arraignment comes a day before the veteran officer will be laid to rest. McClain's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. The visitation for the officer is scheduled to continue Thursday at Fisher Funeral Home in Redford.

Parks was given no bond by Magistrate Millicent Sherman and was remanded to the custody of the Wayne County jail. No information was given as to when he would be transferred to Detroit.

During his hearing, Parks did not speak, other than to say "yes, ma'm," when asked if he understood the charges against him.

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 19 and a preliminary exam at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23, both in 36th District Court.

Parks is charged with first-degree premeditated murder/first-degree murder of a police officer, three counts of assault with intent to murder, resisting and obstructing a police officer causing death, discharge of a weapon in a building causing death, discharge of a weapon in a building causing serious impairment, felon in possession of a firearm, and eights counts of felony firearm second offense.

Rasheen McMclain (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

McClain led his partner, Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, and two other officers into the house after people told them a man armed with a rifle was hiding inside.

McClain, Batoum-Bisse and officers Danny Chambers and Joseph Weaver checked the top two floors of the house and were halfway down the basement stairs when they were fired upon with a Russian-made SKS semi-automatic carbine rifle, police said.

McClain was hit in the neck and Batoum-Bisse was hit in the ankle. Parks was wounded in the arm after Chambers and Weaver saw him running from the house and exchanged fire with him. Parks was arrested a block away and conveyed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Parks, who was paroled in March after serving time in the Michigan Department of Corrections for assault, has a history of violence, according to police and court records.

