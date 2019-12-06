1 in serious condition after shooting involving off-duty Detroit cop
Detroit — Police said a Thursday shooting involving an off-duty female officer has left a 20-year-old woman in serious condition, officials said.
The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting, which happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Times Square.
According to a preliminary investigation, the off-duty police officer and a female relative were in a vehicle when the officer was moving her weapon and it discharged, striking the other woman. The officer transported the victim to a hospital to be treated.
The officer told investigators the gun accidentally discharged.
Officials are not releasing further details at this time.
