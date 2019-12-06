Detroit — M. Roy Wilson remains the president of Detroit's urban research university, officials declared Friday, despite a disputed vote to remove him last month by members of the Wayne State University Board of Governors.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office issued an opinion Friday saying that the vote to terminate Wilson, conducted at a Nov. 5 executive committee session, did not occur at a properly convened meeting.

In a letter sent minutes before Friday's regular Board of Governors meeting began, Deputy Attorney General Kelly Keenan wrote to Wayne State general counsel Louis Lessem that the office "takes no issue with ... your position that board action must be taken properly."

"We are persuaded that any future meeting of the board on the matter of President Wilson's term of office should be conducted as a formal session of the board open to the public in keeping with the spirit of our Constitution, the tradition of our democracy, and the need for public access to the workings of public institutions and agencies."

During a recess of the meeting Friday, Wilson said he had no comment on the opinion.

Board chair Kim Trent said there was never any doubt that Wilson remained president and that he will continue to lead Wayne State until a majority of board members vote for him not to be or "he decides to leave after a very distinguished, long and amazing career here."

Wilson's tenure has been under question ever since the Nov. 5 meeting, when a four-member majority of those present voted to fire him.

Lessem highlighted the letter at the beginning of the meeting, as board member Michael Busuito asked to discuss the November action.

After Lessem read the attorney general office's opinion, Trent declared that "Wilson is president."

The standing room-only crowd — which included former President Allan Gilmour — erupted in applause.

The eight-member board is evenly split between supporters and opponents of Wilson, but during the Nov. 5 session, one of Wilson's supporters, Bryan Barnhill, was absent, giving opponents the majority.

Trent and and other Wilson supporters said the vote had no legal standing because it did not occur in a formal meeting.

Governor Sandra Hughes O'Brien had asked Attorney General Dana Nessel to review the meeting.

Besides Busuito, Hughes O'Brien and governors Dana Thompson and sometimes Anal Kumar have been at odds with Wilson for months. One year ago, signs of discourse emerged when Wilson's contract was extended during a lame duck session by a vote of 5-3.

Since then, many incidents have happened, including the faction that opposes his leadership torpedoing university officials' plans to make the Henry Ford Health System the school's primary medical partner. One half of the board also boycotted a June meeting that led to the other half putting Wilson in as a non-voting ex officio board member, leading to a vote on a real estate transaction that has since been challenged in court.

The effort to remove Wilson on Nov. 5 came after a health affairs subcommittee meeting attended by seven of WSU's eight-member board, according to accounts from board members.

After the subcommittee meeting, the seven members remained for a second meeting at which Busuito moved to fire Wilson if he did not resign by the end of the next DAY. The motion passed with four votes while the other three members who support Wilson walked out.

