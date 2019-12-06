A Detroit man is facing federal child pornography charges, officials said Friday.

Nathanal Michael Pace, 24, has been charged in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan with three counts of production of child sexually abusive material, distribution of child sexually abusive material and possession of child sexually abusive material, Michigan State Police said.

Nathanal Michael Pace (Photo: Michigan State Police)

He was arrested by troopers with the state police Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Pace is scheduled to be turned over to U.S. Marshals after a detention hearing.

Officials said members of the task force became aware that Pace was possessing and sharing child pornography in November. Further investigation and the execution of a warrant at his home led to officers seizing several items and evidence that revealed Pace was producing the child sexually abusive material, according to authorities.

