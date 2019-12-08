Detroit — A crash early Sunday morning on Detroit's east side left a 31-year-old man in critical condition and a 21-year-old woman injured, and owes to the male driver disregarding a red light at an intersection, police said.

The crash took place about 2:45 a.m. on Gratiot at East Seven Mile.

Police say the male driver, operating a GMC Yukon, ran a red light and crashed into a Chevy Impala driven by the woman, who is 21.

The impact of the crash ejected the man from his SUV. He is listed in critical condition.

The woman is listed in temporary serious condition.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/08/man-ejected-vehicle-after-crash-detroits-east-side/4374023002/