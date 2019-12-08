Detroit — Police are investigating two early-Sunday morning assaults on women on Detroit's west side.

The first took place just before 6:20 a.m. on the 8200 block of Grandville. That's north of Tireman and east of Evergreen.

Police say a 47-year-old woman was assaulted by a 40-year-old man they identify as her boyfriend.

But the victim and her children — police couldn't immediately say how many — were able to escape the home.

The Detroit Police Department's Special Response Team arrived at the home and arrested the suspect "without incident."

Just 40 minutes later, at 7 a.m., on the 20200 block of the James Couzens Service Drive to the Lodge Freeway, south of West Eight Mile, a 62-year-old woman was approached at a gas station by a man who demanded her red 2014 Buick Regal, police said.

The victim complied, and the suspect drove off in the Regal, southbound on Greenfield. The victim was not hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, and thin. He wore a red and blue jacket, white gym shoes, and was armed with a gun.

