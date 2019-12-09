Detroit — Boston Consulting Group will move its offices from Troy to downtown Detroit when it leases nearly 30,000 square feet of space in a $70 million development next door to Little Caesars Arena, officials announced Monday.

The international consulting firm is the third tenant planned for the building at 2715 Woodward Avenue, joining law firm Warner Norcross + Judd and the Detroit Medical Center. Construction began earlier this year, and the building is expected to open in spring 2021.

Boston Consulting Group is the third tenant planned for the building at 2715 Woodward Avenue. (Photo: Olympia Development)

Boston Consulting Group has offices in more than 50 countries with its closest location on West Big Beaver Road in Troy. The Troy location will close and about 100 employees including consultants and an operations team will move to Detroit, said Nathalie Warner, business management director for Boston Consulting's Detroit office.

Warner said the company plans to grow but declined to give projected hiring figures. The company will be housed on the building's second floor.

“Moving into Detroit connects us with our clients on a whole new level,” said Michelle Andersen, managing director and senior partner of Boston Consulting's Detroit office, in a statement Monday.

“Our staff is thrilled to be part of the energy in Detroit and ready for the expanded opportunities to find new sources of value creation for our clients and new chances for expanding the knowledge base of our team.”

Last fall, officials announced that Grand Rapids-based law firm Warner Norcross + Judd office would occupy the third floor of the building. The Detroit Medical Center will rent space for its state-of-the-art Sports Medicine Institute.

Previously a surface lot, the development sits between the arena and the Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business, which opened in August 2018.

“We’ve worked closely with BCG to create a vibrant workspace where its Detroit-based headquarters will grow and thrive for years to come,” said Keith Bradford, senior vice president of Olympia Development.

“With strategic proximity to the growing base of talent and opportunities throughout the city, we are thrilled to welcome Boston Consulting Group to the District Detroit.”

The tenant announcement comes less than a week after it was announced that Kid Rock would not renew his licensing agreement for Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant at Littler Caesars Arena.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/09/boston-consulting-group-move-troy-downtown-detroit/2631712001/