Detroit — Police released a photo Sunday of a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery on the city's east side and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

An 86-year-old man was asked for money and a ride for the suspect and a friend while the victim was at a gas station at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 3800 block of Conner, where he was getting gas for his black 2018 Lincoln MKZ, police said.

On Dec. 4 a man robbed an 86-year-old on Detroit's east side (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The victim, who had given the person a ride in the past, drove to Chester and Marseilles area. The rear-seat passenger got out and demanded the victim's money, police said. The man police describe as the suspect fled on foot on Marseilles.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with short black hair. He was wearing a red jacket, gray pants with white paint on them and blue tennis shoes, according to information released by police.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at (313) 596-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/09/detroit-police-photo-suspect-gas-station-robbery-man-86/4379493002/