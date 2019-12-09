A 20-year-old Detroit woman was charged Monday and denied bond in connection with the death of her toddler son last week, officials said.

Rhionna Nichols was arraigned before 36th District Court Magistrate Dawn White on charges of felony murder, first-degree child abuse and torture. If convicted, she could face up to life in prison.

Authorities said medics were called at 5 p.m. Thursday for a report of an unresponsive infant at a home in the 19300 block of Kentucky Street near West Outer Drive and Seven Mile in Detroit.

Medics arrived and took the 20-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police arrested the woman, accusing her of causing head trauma to her son that resulted in his death.

Nichols is scheduled to be back in court at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 20 for a probable cause conference and will have a preliminary examination Dec. 27. Both hearings will be heard by 36th District Court Judge Kenyetta Stanford.

