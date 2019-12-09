NB I-75 closed at Vernor in SW Detroit due to crash
Detroit — Northbound Interstate 75 at Vernor Highway is closed due to a crash, state officials said.
Michigan Department of Transportation officials said at about 2:50 p.m. that all northbound lanes of the freeway at Vernor in Southwest Detroit were closed and there was no estimated time for when it would reopen.
Michigan State Police said multiple non-injury crashes are involved and motorists should avoid the area.
