Detroit — Northbound Interstate 75 at Vernor Highway is closed due to a crash, state officials said.

Heads up-NB 75 CLOSED at Michigan Ave in SW Detroit for crash at Vernor. No ETA. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) December 9, 2019

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said at about 2:50 p.m. that all northbound lanes of the freeway at Vernor in Southwest Detroit were closed and there was no estimated time for when it would reopen.

Michigan State Police said multiple non-injury crashes are involved and motorists should avoid the area.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/09/nb-i-75-closed-vernor-for-crash/2633337001/