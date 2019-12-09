Detroit — No injuries were reported after a car collided with a school bus Monday morning at a school on the city's west side, according to the Detroit Public School Community District.

John R. King Academic and Performing Arts Academy (Photo: Detroit Public Schools Community District)

School officials said 19 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The bus was dropping off students at the John R. King Academic and Performing Arts Academy on Strathmoor Street near Puritan and Hubbell avenues, said spokeswoman Chrystal Wilson.

Detroit police officers are investigating, she said.

