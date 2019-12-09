Detroit — In less than a 24-hour period, Seven Mile on Detroit's east side was the site of a crash that ejected a man from his vehicle, another crash that left two victims hospitalized and the carjacking of a 71-year-old man, police said.

Around 12:45 a.m. Monday morning, an unknown man approached a 71-year-old man on foot at a gas station on East Seven Mile and Goulburn, pulled a gun on him and entered his white 2013 Dodge Ram through the passenger side, the Detroit Police Department said.

The suspect demanded the victim turn over the vehicle. The victim complied, and the suspect drive off, police said. The victim was not hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 40s, standing more than 6-feet 1-inch tall with dark skin, and weighing around 200 pounds. He wore a gray jacket and blue jeans.

A few hours prior, about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on East Seven Mile and Gratiot, a man in this 30s and a 24-year-old woman were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on foot, according to police.

Police say the 24-year-old man driving the white 2014 Kia Cadenza pulled over after the crash and spoke with authorities, but he was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

The male victim was left in critical condition, and the woman was listed in temporary serious condition.

Early Sunday morning, also on East Seven Mile at Gratiot, police say male driver, operating a GMC Yukon ran a red light and crashed into a Chevy Impala driven by a 21-year-old woman.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The woman was listed in temporary serious condition.

